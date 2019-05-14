LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Interviews CRADLE OF FILTH Bandmate RICHARD SHAW (Video)

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"Interviewing guitarist Richard Shaw has been highly requested by you guys and here it finally is! Rich and I have done countless interviews together so I asked the questions that most people don't as a friend and colleague. In this interview you'll get to know some new things about him and our lives as traveling musicians. Enjoy!"

On May 12th, Cradle Of Filth performed in Tegucigalpa, Honduras at Parqueo Hotel Clarion. Unfortunately, vocalist Dani Filth has since posted the following alert on social media:

"To whoever stole my stage jacket from the side of stage last night in Honduras, I am forewarning you that it carries a terrible curse and there everything that goes horribly wrong in your life over the next few months will be attributed to it! You have been warned!!! Aside from that it was an amazing show, held as it was in the parking lot of the hotel, which was... unusual but exhilarating. That was until it came for me to undertake a costume change! Still, onto Costa Rica today..."

Cradle Of Filth's next show is May 14th in San Jose, Costa Rica at Pepper Disco Club.