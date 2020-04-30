LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Looks Back On CRADLE OF FILTH - "I Still Have So Much Love And Respect For The Band And The Boys"

Vocalist / harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft is featured in a new interview with Femme Metal Webzine discussing her solo debut, Martyr, as well as reflecting on her early career as an aspiring artist. She also looks back on her time with Cradle Of Filth from 2013 – 2020.

Lindsay: "What I’ve learned while I was in Cradle of Filth is that it totally pushed me on a more professional level when it comes to handling the touring and the business side of things. It was an amazing opportunity and I’m so grateful that it did happen. I still have so much love and respect the band and the boys. You know, we’re still friends and it’s good. On a final note, it taught me which are my strengths and my weaknesses, so in this case I know where I should improve. Unfortunately, it’s not an easy industry, and in my case I’m very lucky because I have a group of good friends who are in the industry and we all understand what’s going on. Although, when it comes to mental health in this industry, I don’t think there’s enough support and respect towards people who suffer from it. Sadly, this industry has taught me too, whatever the situation a lot of good things happened and one of them for sure is to live honestly, to live the truth and to be truthful to what I believe in and to what I want to put into the world. I think I’m ok and I’m grateful for that experience, so to say."

Check out the complete interview here.

Lindsay recently announced that she has teamed up with Gaia Guarda of symphonic metal band Uriel to release a new track called "I Didn't Break". The song is only available via Gaia's Crowdfunding page for her album Anatomy Of Fear, and you can get it if you spend $10 or more on the campaign. The track also features Rocky Gray (ex-Evanescence). You will receive the track after May 4th.

Lindsay commented: "If you're a fan of electronic music, this song is totally for you! It reminds me of my favorite sub-genres like Trip-Hop, Darkwave, Witch House, and even Neo-Classical!"

"Rocky Gray (original Evanescence drummer) has also done the beats for her debut album and Tyler at Monolithic Productions (my producer) is the producer as well. This album includes live strings and I really can't wait for it to be done so I can finally listen to it myself."

"It was an honor to finally work on a song with Gaia since we have been wanting to do so for almost a decade now."

For further details, follow Gaia Guarda on Facebook.