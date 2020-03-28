LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - Martyr Album Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl LP Version Available

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist turned full-time solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"Martyr on vinyl came early! And I’ve listed a limited amount on my shop. I’ll be personally addressing and signing each one. Check them out here.

These vinyl turned out so vibrant and I’m still incredibly honoured that The JUNO Awards nominated Martyr for heavy / hard sound album of the year. All funds are going towards finishing my Ambient Harp Album. And for those who want behind the scenes updates and the Free Songs, click here."

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.