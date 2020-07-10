LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - New Harp Album Due To Be Released This Fall; ANTIQVA Single In The Works

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"Ok, so I am really excited. That’s because I just finished listened to the harp album before we send it off to get mixed and mastered! I can’t believe it! The time has finally come!

I think you will really enjoy this album because it’s very stripped down and raw compared to what I’ve done before with the full rock band. This harp album is such a nice way to commemorate 10 years of being a solo artist. It’s been quite the journey and I’m trying to capture that by deciding the track order at the moment.

The team and I are about to buckle down and make sure this album gets released by the autumn months of this year. Many more announcements will be on the way this summer.



I’ve been back at the classical piano studies in order to better perform on the upcoming Antiqva single. If you’re into symphonic black metal then this could be for you: click on the band name and give us a like/follow.

That’s it for now! Wishing you all a safe and healthy summer."

Lindsay's solo album,

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.