LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Plays CRADLE OF FILTH's "Heartbreak And Seance" On A Church Organ - "Played Quite Terribly" (Video)

Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following:

"Holy hell, another one off the bucket list! I got to play a church organ for the first time today. I was so taken by its massive sound that I totally couldn't focus on getting any parts right. So this is 'Heartbreak And Seance' by Cradle of Filth played quite terribly. The church owner was so nice to let us enter and try the organ out. Said I could use it on my solo album and for Antiqva!! I don't know how I get so lucky all of the time. I'm excited to finally learn the basics of this instrument."

Cradle Of Filth's new record, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš can be seen below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”

“Heartbreak And Seance”

“Achingly Beautiful”

“Wester Vespertine”

“The Seductiveness Of Decay”

“Vengeful Spirit”

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”

“Death And The Maiden”

“The Night At Catafalque Manor”

“Alison Hell”

“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video: