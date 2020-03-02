LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Reveals The Inspiration For "Savior" Single - "What Happens To The Person That Is Doing The Saving?"

Vocalist / solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft, formerly of Cradle Of Filth, has revealed the story behind her song "Savior", the first single from her new solo album, Martyr.

Lindsay: "Many songs are written about wanting to be saved, but what happens to the person that is doing the saving? This is what I wrote 'Savior' about. People have leaned on me for comfort and at times it has left me feeling very drained. When Rocky (Gray / ex-Evanescence) sent me the demo of this song I felt it was 'time' to finally talk about this experience. To better convey the story we added Gregorian Chanters into the mix: A dream come true for me as a recording artist!"

Lindsay recently issued the following update:

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.