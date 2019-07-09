LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Shuts Down Rumours Of Leaving CRADLE OF FILTH - "Assumptions Are Toxic" (Video)

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has shut down the internet trolls that have started to spread rumours she is leaving the band following a post in which she stated: "The last 4 months with Cradle of Filth have been very rewarding. We’ve been across 4 continents and have brought our music and art to so many people. I feel grateful to say I can do this for a living and that I have a great circle and support group around me who keep me inspired and sane. Unfortunately I am not a robot nor machine and my body, mind, and spirit are running on little to no steam at the moment. I plan to go home and hide for awhile and when my energy comes back I will continue to create and push forward my solo album launch. Thank you all who were part of our world tour the past few months. Thank you to anyone who was kind and loving towards me when I was down or weak. Thank you all who are still here and for your love and patience."

Some small-minded people clearly read too much into her post, and Lindsay has issued the following answer to those individuals:

On June 22nd, black metal veterans Cradle Of Filth performed at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video courtesy of Arte is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Once Upon Atrocity"

"Thirteen Autumns and a Widow"

"Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids"

"Beneath the Howling Stars"

"Malice Through the Looking Glass"

"Heartbreak and Seance"

"Summer Dying Fast"

"Nymphetamine (Fix)"

"Saffron's Curse"

"Her Ghost in the Fog"

Cradle Of Filth has just released a six-song digital EP, Live At Dynamo Open Air 1997. Recorded live on May 18th 1997 in The Netherlands, the cover art and tracklisting can be found below. Obtain your copy now at this location.

"To Eve The Art Of Witchcraft"

"The Forest Whispers My Name"

"Dusk And Her Embrace"

"Malice Through The Looking Glass"

"Haunted Shores"

"The Black Goddess Rises"

Fan-filmed video of the concert is also available:

Photo by Tim Tronckoe