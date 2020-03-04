LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Talks Covering THE CURE's "Lullaby" With Ex-EVANESCENCE Drummer ROCKY GRAY

Vocalist / solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft, formerly of Cradle Of Filth, comments on covering The Cure's "Lullaby" for her new solo album, Martyr.

"This was the first song Rocky (Gray / ex-Evanescence) and I worked on together. It was really fun covering a song that we're both really big fans of. The iconic melody you'll hear at the beginning I enjoyed playing on my electric harp. We also added a giant hard rock section at the end that was all Rocky's brilliance and you can hear his signature sound come through there."

Lindsay recently issued the following update:

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.