LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Talks First Solo EP Rushing Through The Sky In Live Facebook Q&A Session Today

Vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle of Filth) has announced a new online session for the fany:

"Join me this Saturday, June 27th at 3:00pm EST / 9:00pm CET here on my official Facebook page for a live Q&A. I’ll be sharing the stories behind the songs on my first EP, Rushing Through The Sky, from 2012 and taking your questions. Can’t wait to catch up with y’all. See you then!"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/album/rushing-through-the-sky" href="http://schoolcraftmusic.bandcamp.com/album/rushing-through-the-sky">Rushing Through The Sky by Lindsay Schoolcraft</a>

Lindsay's new solo album, Martyr, is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Saviour"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.