LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "The New CRADLE OF FILTH Album Is Done And Sounds Glorious"

Cradle Of Filth's keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"Stupidly excited about a new project I'm involved with which is going to consume most of today for me. It's quite brilliant and involves a lot of extraordinary talents. Of course, I've taken on a lot of the organization roles, but it's not a bother because of how much I believe in this project and the people in it. It will be revealed mid year. I just had to say something because it's. So. So. EXCITING!



Disclaimer: the new Cradle album is done and sounds glorious thanks to those gents. And the solo material is rapidly forming with a big surprise to be revealed later this year. Yes, you all should be as excited as I am!"

In live news, Cradle Of Filth will be playing a special one-off festival warm-up show in Portsmouth, UK. The show will take place at The Wedgewood Rooms on June 23rd. Tickets are now on sale here.