LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "With CRADLE OF FILTH There's Such A Massive Pressure On Our Shoulders To Do Really, Really Well"; Video

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's headline show at Nosturi, Helsinki, Finland on March 7th. Watch below:

Cradle Of Filth guitarist Richard Shaw and Lindsay Schoolcraft will hold a masterclass in Birmingham, England on March 15th at the Academy Of Contemporary Music. It runs from 12 noon to 1:30 PM. Go to the official ACM website here for information.