LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "You’re Gonna Get A Lot Of New Music From Me Over The Next Two Years, That’s A Definite"

Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with the following update:

"While the world is strange right now I am feeling that strangeness too. To be honest, I’ve been ignoring almost everything on media until I’m told we can go outside again. During this down time I’ve made major progress this harp album that is due out later this year. It’s definitely turning into a collection of lullabies, some with string sections, and some with hints of folk music. It’s been a journey to make and has needed discipline to finish. I’m having 'shiny object syndrome' over diving into completing the first Antiqva album starting next month. As elating as being a harpist has been, there is something about symphonic black metal that always drags at my soul like a magnet. You’re gonna get a lot of new music from me over the next two years, that’s a definite."

Schoolcraft is offering piano / guitar sheet music for the songs "Into The Night", "Blood From A Stone" and "Saviour", taken from her Juno Award nominated solo debut, Martyr. Go to this location to purchase.

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Saviour"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

