LINGUA MORTIS ORCHESTRA Featuring RAGE Members - Video Of Full Wacken Open Air 2013 Performance Streaming

Lingua Mortis Orchestra - featuring Rage musicians Victor Smolski (guitar, keyboard and cello), Peavy Wagner (vocals and bass) and André Hilgers (drums) - performed their at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in August, 2013. Video of the full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Cleansed By Fire”

“From The Cradle To The Grave”

“Scapegoat”

“Empty Hollow”

“Lament”

“Witches' Judge”

“Straight To Hell”