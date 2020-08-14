LINKIN PARK - Details Of Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition Box Set Revealed; Unreleased Song "She Couldn't" Streaming

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park have issued a previously unreleased song from the recording sessions for the album called "She Couldn't". Check it out below.

"It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released. All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you."

A limited-edition deluxe box set for the re-issue will include five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl LPs, an 80-page illustrated book featuring unseen photos, a replica tour laminate, a poster of late Chester Bennington, and three lithographs of new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks.