LINKIN PARK & Friends Celebrate Life In Honour Of CHESTER BENNINGTON; Pro-Shot Video Available

Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington streamed live free of charge exclusively on YouTube on October 27th. It was an unforgettable night of music at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The one-night-only show sold out immediately, but fans are able to watch this historic concert event below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Robot Boy" / "The Messenger" / "Iridescent"

"Roads Untraveled" (live debut)

"Numb"

"Shadow of the Day" (with Ryan Key of Yellowcard)

"Leave Out All the Rest" (with Gavin Rossdale of Bush)

"Somewhere I Belong" (with Takahiro “Taka” Moriuchi of One OK Rock)

"Unicorns & Lolipops" (video only)

"Castle of Glass" (Adrian Young, Tom Dumont and Tony Kanal of No Doubt, and Alanis Morissette)

"Rest" (Alanis cover by Alanis Morissette & Mike Farrell)

"Nobody Can Save Me" (with Steven McKellar of Civil Twilight and Jon Green)

"Battle Symphony" (with Jon Green)

"Sharp Edges" (with Ilsey Juber)

"Talking to Myself"

"Heavy" (with Kiiara and Julia Michaels)

"One More Light"

"Looking for an Answer" (Mike Shinoda only, brand new song, written after Chester's death)

"Waiting for the End"

"Crawling" (with Oliver Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon and Zedd on drums)

"Papercut" (with Machine Gun Kelly)

"One Step Closer" (with Jonathan Davis of Korn)

"A Place for My Head" (with Jeremy McKinnon)

"Rebellion (with Daron Malakian and Shavo Odadjian of System Of A Down, Frank Zummo of Sum 41)

"The Catalyst" (with Deryck Whibley and Frank Zummo of Sum 41)

"I Miss You" (with Blink 182)

What I've Done (with Blink 182)

"In the End"

Encore:

"Iridescent"

"New Divide"

"A Light That Never Comes"

"Burn It Down" (with M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold)

"Faint" (with M. Shadows and Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold)

"Bleed It Out"

"One More Light"

This historic concert celebration was the first time Linkin Park performed on stage together since Chester passed on July 20th. Many amazing artists joined them on stage including Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonathan Davis from Korn, Kiiara, Zedd, members of No Doubt, System Of A Down, Yellowcard, Avenged Sevenfold, and many other surprises.

Linkin Park established The One More Light Fund in honor of Chester Bennington. The fund, a part of non-profit Music For Relief which was co-founded by Bennington, will honor Chester's generous spirit and his desire to help others. You can make a donation to The One More Light Fund here.