LINKIN PARK Frontman CHESTER BENNINGTON Commits Suicide By Hanging

TMZ are reporting that Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide.

TMZ reports: “Law enforcement sources tell us the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered Thursday (July 20th) just before 9 AM.”

Chester Bennington was married with six children from two wives. The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.

Bennington was also the frontman for Stone Temple Pilots, replacing Scott Weiland, from May 2013 until late-2015. Weiland died of a drug overdose on December 3rd, 2015 at the age of 48.

Stay tuned for further details on Bennington’s passing.