LION'S SHARE - Complete Catalog Available Digitally For The First Time

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share, is making its complete catalog available digitally for the first time. The band's first five albums are available on streaming services and digital service providers today, November 14th.

The albums Lion’s Share (1995), Two (1997), Fall From Grace (1999), Entrance (2001) and Emotional Coma (2007) have all been remastered by Mike Lind, giving them a new life.

These new releases join Lion's Share's catalog titles already online - Dark Hours (2009) and EP (2018). The cover artwork has been touched up, and in most cases completely redone by Carl-André Beckston.

The Lion's Share catalog features appearances by current and former members of Megadeth, KISS, King Diamond, HammerFall, Symphony X, Yngwie Malmsteen, Candlemass, etc.

Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes).