LION'S SHARE Recording New Full Length Album, Release New "Chain Child" Lyric Video

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share has made a new song available on streaming services and digital service providers.

“The new single, 'Chain Child', is about futuristic cyber violence. It’s an old school style rocker with a modern touch. It’s our way to honor our heroes and the bands we grew up with, likeSaxon, Dio, Judas Priest, etc. It’s quite possible it will be part of the new album we are working on as well.” says Lion's Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson.

In late 2018, Lion's Share released a new five track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The Lion's Share catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, Megadeth, King Diamond, HammerFall, Symphony X, Chimaira, Therion,Yngwie Malmsteen, Candlemass and more. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth) - Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughesetc).

Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss: “We have 25 songs written for the next Lion's Share album and we’re halfway through the recordings - so we hope to have a new album out in 2020. We have also signed with a manager for the first time, and he’s currently looking into booking festivals and shows to promote it.”

Check out the lyric video for "Chain Child" below.