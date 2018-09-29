LION'S SHARE Release New Five Song EP Featuring "Sins Of A Father" Re-Recording And Live RONNIE JAMES DIO Tribute Performances

Swedish heavy metal band Lion's Share released a new five track EP available on streaming services and digital service providers on September 28th. EP is the follow-up to 2009’s Dark Hours album and includes a re-recording of the Lion's Share classic "Sins Of A Father" – the opening track on the band’s self- titled debut from 1995.

"It was a blast to revisit the song together with Andy Loos (bass) and Kay Backlund (keyboards), who also did the original version with me back in the day. Sure brought back a lot of good and crazy memories," Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss says.

The EP also features "Another Desire" and "The Lion’s Trial", both previously only available as lyric videos.

Lion's Share lead singer Nils Patrik Johansson says: “Lars and I have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion's Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed. We of course have Andy and Kay, but also my son Nils Fredrik Johansson helping out on drums. Actually it’s more or less the same team that did my solo album, Evil Deluxe, earlier this year when I think about it.”

Lars Chriss: "As a special bonus we included two Black Sabbath covers, live from the Sweden Rock - Ronnie James Dio Tribute in October 2010, where Lion's Share was the house band if you will, with various guests coming up to do a song or two with us. It’s taken directly from the eight channel drum monitor mixer, so it’s 100% live without any chance to repair or edit. We think it captures the raw energy of the band in front of an absolutely brilliant crowd that night."

Lion's Share EP tracklist:

"Another Desire"

"The Lion’s Trial"

"Sins Of A Father" (2018 re-recording)

"The Mob Rules" (Live from the Sweden Rock - Ronnie James Dio Tribute 2010)

"Heaven And Hell" (Live from the Sweden Rock - Ronnie James Dio Tribute 2010)

