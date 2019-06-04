LION'S SHARE Release "We Are What We Are" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share, has made a new song, “We Are What We Are”, available on streaming services and digital service providers. Get it here, and watch a lyric video below.

Says singer Nils Patrik Johansson: “We have always been grateful for all the support and love we've received from our loyal fans and friends through the years. To give something special back we wrote the song 'We Are What We Are'. This is our way to celebrate everyone in the heavy metal family. Cheers to you all!”

In late 2018, Lion's Share released a new five track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The Lion's Share catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, Megadeth, King Diamond, HammerFall, Symphony X, Chimaira, Therion, Yngwie Malmsteen, Candlemass, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth) - Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes, etc).

“Once again we had the pleasure of working with our old Lion's Share brothers Andy Loos (bass) and Kay Backlund (keyboards) on 'We Are What We Are'. Around 25 new songs are written for the next Lion's Share album and we’re in the middle of the recordings. We hope to have a new album out in 2020 - supported by live shows," says guitarist Lars Chriss.