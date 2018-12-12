LIONHEART Featuring Former IRON MAIDEN Guitarist DENNIS STRATTON Release Music Video For Christmas Single "Mary Did You Know"

NWOBHM supergroup Lionheart, which features former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton in it's ranks, have released an official video for their new Christmas single, "Mary Did You Know".

Says the band: "From our hearts we want to thank every single one of you for the incredible achievements so far:

#1 - Amazon Hot New Releases in Rock Songs

#4 - Amazon Best Sellers in Rock Songs

#29 - Amazon Best Sellers in Albums

#77 - iTunes UK Top 100 Song Downloads in Rock

"This is such an amazing start and we are being tipped for the number 1 spot in the UK more and more. Please - don't let up - let's keep this incredible momentum going. Spread the word. Keep buying the download and let's push 'Mary Did You Know' into the Official UK charts and get a rock Christmas record there at last."

Get the single via your preferred music service here, and watch the music video below.

Lionheart lineup:

Lineup:

Lee Small (lead vocals)

Dennis Stratton (lead guitar / backing vocals)

Steve Mann (lead guitar / backing vocals)

Rocky Newton (bass guitar / backing vocals)

Clive Edwards (drums)