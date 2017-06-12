LIONIZE To Release Nuclear Soul Album In September; “Blindness To Danger” Music Video Streaming

Maryland-based rockers, Lionize, have announced a forthcoming full-length studio album entitled Nuclear Soul, set for release September 8th in digital, CD and LP formats. The first single, "Blindness To Danger”, is available now for download. The single coincides with the launch of the full album pre-order. Click here to reserve your copy today.

Nuclear Soul follows the band's 2014 album, Jetpack Soundtrack, and continues their ever-maturing sound. It's emotionally-driven and steeped in introspection, with subjects ranging from the end of times to heart break within the industry. Recorded locally in Maryland, USA, production has been handled by Clutch's Jean Paul Gaster with J. Robbins and Lionize.

About the song's meaning, Lionize bassist Hank Upton explains, "So much of our career as a band has been following our instincts and running headlong into the unknown with no regard for how insane a tour/sho(withsong idea might be. I feel like that passion & willingness to take a risk has gotten us very far. Naturally, though, you're walking a tightrope. Same goes for your personal life with romance or substances, etc. Passion and heart will take you everywhere but where's the line? I was trying to investigate that feeling."

The video for "Blindness To Danger" toes that exact line, pinning Lionize's Nate Bergman against pro-wrestler The Almighty Sheik. Shot entirely on an Apple iPhone 7 with the Moment Wide & Tele lenses, video director Miguel "M.i.G." Martinez chose this intimate format to show his young students that they don't need expensive equipment to create a music video/film. You can watch the full video below.

Tracklisting:

“Darkest Timeline”

“Face Of Mars”

“Fire In Athena”

“Power Grid”

“Ain't It A Shame”

“Election Year”

“March Of The Clones”

“Let You Down”

“The Mad Scientist Of Sunshine”

“Nuclear Soul”

“Blindness To Danger”

“Blindness To Danger” video:

Leading up to the album release, Lionize - consisting of Chris Brooks (keys), Hank Upton (bass), Chase Lapp (drums), and Nate Bergman (guitar) - are touring this summer throughout the US and UK. The current tour routing is below, with more dates to be announced.

July

13 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Hall (with Big Head Todd & TM)

14 - Portland, ME - Aura (with Big Head Todd & TM)

15 - Jay Peak, VT - Jeezum Crow Festival

22 - Washington, DC - DC9

28 - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms

29 - Maidstone - Ramblin' Man Fair

30 - Birmingham - The Flapper

31 - Manchester - Rebellion

August

1 - Glasgow - O2 ABC 2

2 - Newcastle - O2 Academy 2

3 - Leeds - Key Club

4 - Oxford - O2 Academy 2

05 - London - Our Black Heart

7 - Belfast - Voodoo

9 - Dublin - Fibber Magees

11 - Burton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Open Air

September

7 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage (with Zakk Sabbath)

8 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland (with Zakk Sabbath)