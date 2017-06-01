LION’S SHARE Release First New Song In Eight Years; “Another Desire” Lyric Video Streaming

After a six-year hiatus, Swedish heavy metal band Lion's Share has just released a lyric video for the new song, "Another Desire". This is the group's first new release since the Dark Hours album in 2009.

“The plan was always to release more Lion's Share material. And even though Lars [Chriss, guitar] and I live quite far apart, we have managed to squeeze in songwriting sessions here and there throughout the years,” lead singer Nils Patrik Johansson reveals.

“I’ve been working full time as a producer/mixer for the last six years, and Patrik has released albums and toured with both Civil War and Astral Doors, so it’s not like we’ve been out of the music business, even though Lion's Share as a band hasn’t been very public”, Chriss adds.

Both remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion's Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

Well over 20 new Lion's Share songs are more or less written. About half of them are partly recorded as well, with original member Andy Loos handling the bass duties on the first batch of tracks. The plan is to release a couple of lyric videos - one by one - a couple of months apart, and to take it from there, depending on the response from fans.

The official lyric video for "Another Desire" can be seen below: