LION’S SHARE Unveil “Shotgun Messiah” Rerecording

Swedish heavy metal band Lion's Share has made a new song available on streaming services and digital service providers today, August 18. A lyric video for “Shotgun Messiah 2020 Re-Recording” is available below. Find a streaming service here.

"Very cool to revisit this fan favorite with an updated production and our current sound nineteen years later. It's amazing how great it fits style-wise with our new songs that we've released over the last couple of years," says Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss.

Lion's Share lead singer Nils Patrik Johansson says: "Once again we invited Andy Loos (bass), and my son Nils Fredrik Johansson (drums), to help us out in the studio. The keyboards were kept from the original Entrance recordings that the late Mats Olausson (Yngwie Malmsteen), did back in 2001.”

The song originally appeared on Lion's Share's fourth album Entrance (2001). The Lion’s Share catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, Megadeth, King Diamond, HammerFall, Symphony X, Chimaira, Therion, Yngwie Malmsteen, Candlemass, Sorcerer, and more. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth) - Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes, Electric Boys).

Lion’s Share has so far released six albums, an EP and several digital singles worldwide. The band have toured in Europe with bands like Motörhead, Manowar, DIO, Saxon, Iced Earth, Nevermore, U.D.O., Dee Snider and have played many of the major festivals. A couple of years ago Nils Patrik Johansson (vocals) and Lars Chriss (guitars) decided to keep Lion’s Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.