LIONVILLE - “Bring Me Back Our Love” Music Video Streaming

Italy’s Lionville will release their third album, A World Of Fools, on February 24th. A video for the album track “Bring Me Back Our Love” is available for streaming below.

Born as a project dedicated to pure AOR with a touch of Westcoast and melodic rock, Lionville draw musical inspiration from acts like Toto, Richard Marx, Giant, Bad English, Survivor Band, and Boulevard. The band was started by Stefano Lionetti, a songwriter, singer, and guitarist based in Genova, Italy and his brother Alessandro. After years of playing the local club circuit of Genova, Stefano formed Lionville with the encouragement and help of Pierpaolo “Zorro” Monti (Shining Line) and Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Revolution Saints, Ted Poley, etc.). With the involvement of singer Lars Säfsund (Work of Art), Lionville quickly took shape and became something very near and dear to everyone involved.

With two critically acclaimed releases - which came out in 2011 and 2012 - Lionville managed to find their place in the European melodic rock scene while also appearing at Firefest in Nottingham in 2012. With their combination of rockin’ AOR tunes and classic Westcoast AOR sounds, Lionville piqued the interest of Frontiers, who signed the band in early 2016.

“It’s a very important record for Lionville, since we are coming back after four years of silence,” says Stefano Lionetti. “I really wanted to make happy all the fans who waited so long for it. As a producer and songwriter I have done my best to create a high class record, but with the right variety. You will find classic melodic rock songs, a couple of ballads, songs in the style of the previous record and of course a lot of attention on the arrangements. I also wanted to have more of a band feel with this record and I am very proud of the final result.”

“These songs have been fun to sing and they’re really good,” adds Lars Safsund.

Recorded by a gifted cast of experienced studio cats and upcoming talents and produced by Stefano Lionetti, the new album, A World Of Fools finds a winning combination of very strong songwriting (courtesy also of Robert Sall, Alessandro Del Vecchio, Bruce Gaitsch, Soren Kronkvist, Gianluca Firmo, Thomas Vikstrom, and Ida West) and stellar musical performances, crowned by impressive lead vocals and an album mix that gives space to all the significant little details.

The Lionville team has high hopes that people will embrace their vision of a reinvigorated musical genre and everyone is looking forward to continuing the Lionville story with another awesome contribution to melodic rock music.

Tracklisting:

“I Will Wait”

“Show Me The Love”

“Bring Me Back Our Love”

“Heaven Is Right Here”

“A World Of Fools”

“One More Night”

“All I Want”

“Living On The Edge”

“Our Good Goodbye”

“Paradise”

“Image Of Your Soul”

“Bring Me Back Our Love” video:

“Show Me The Love”:

“A World Of Fools”:

“I Will Wait” video:

EPK:

Lionville:

Stefano Lionetti: Guitars, Vocals, Keyboards

Lars Säfsund: Lead & Backing vocals

Michele Cusato: Guitars

Giulio Dagnino: Bass

Martino Malacrida: Drums