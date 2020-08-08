LIONVILLE Streaming New Single "You're Not Alone"

Italy's Lionville have released new single, "You're Not Alone", a track from their new album, Magic Is Alive, available via Frontiers Music Srl now. Order Magic Is Alive here.

Melodic rock/AOR fans have always held Lionville in high regard and Magic Is Alive will do nothing to dissuade them from this line of thinking. Pardon the pun, but a truly ‘magic’-al release, Lionville once again prove why they are one of the leaders of the melodic rock movement.

Lionville was started in 2010 by Stefano Lionetti, a songwriter, singer and guitarist based in Genova, Italy and his brother Alessandro. Thanks to the incredible songs Stefano had managed to write, he got none other than Lars Säfsund (Work Of Art, Enbound) involved as the lead vocalist, which was a true coup for the band.

After two indie releases, in 2017 Lionville finally signed with the Frontiers label, who managed to give the band’s releases larger support and distribution for the band’s third album A World Of Fools. Lionville also appeared live at Frontiers Rock Festival in 2018 and became one of the new highest profile projects dedicated to pure AOR on the entire Frontiers roster.

The new album is certainly going to excite all the melodic rock/AOR lovers out there. With a sound that draws strong influences from classic AOR acts such as Toto, Richard Marx, Giant, Bad English, Survivor and Boulevard, Magic Is Alive shows the winning combination of strong songwriting, stellar musicianship, and of course magnificent lead vocals.

Tracklisting:

"Nothing Without You"

"You're Not Alone"

"Runaway"

"Finally You're With Me"

"Every Little Thing (Leads Back To You)"

"If You Don't Know Me"

"Living With The Truth"

"Reaching For The Sky"

"I'll Never Give My Heart Away"

"Into The Night"

"Magic Is Alive"

"I'll Never Give My Heart Away" lyric video:

"Nothing Without You" video:

Lineup:

Stefano Lionetti - Guitars, Vocals, Keyboards

Lars Säfsund - Lead & Backing vocals

Michele Cusato - Guitars

Fabrizio Caria - Piano & Keyboards

Giulio Dagnino - Bass

Martino Malacrida - Drums