Liquid Death - Canned Water Startup Gets $1.6 Million In Funding From Big Names In Tech

With $1.6 million in fresh seed funding led by Science Inc., the cofounder and CEO Mike Cessario is ready to bring Liquid Death, his direct-to-consumer canned-water startup, to prime time. That's right: Despite the name, Liquid Death is nothing but good old-fashioned H2O, served in a tallboy can, reports Business Insider.

Cessario is familiar with eye-catching marketing, having worked on viral promotions for the Netflix original series House Of Cards, Stranger Things, and Narcos. He tapped into his background playing in punk and heavy-metal bands to come up with Liquid Death, because, he says, "nothing's better than water at murdering your thirst."

According to the official Liquid Death website:

"Yes, Liquid Death is a real product. And you can actually buy it by clicking here.

"The company was founded by an advertising industry outcast & former liquor entrepreneur (Mike Cessario), a heavy metal bartender (Pat Cook), a manufacturing expert & spreadsheet slayer (JR Riggins), and the creator of a famous adult cartoon about a lovable demonic dog (Will Carsola). And most recently, we also added Science Inc to our team, the startup flamethrower that helped launch Dollar Shave Club.

"We started Liquid Death with the diabolical plan to completely obliterate bottled water marketing clichés by taking the world’s healthiest beverage and making it just as funny and stupid and entertaining as the unhealthy brands across energy drinks, soda, and beer. Also, plastic water bottles are shit. But aluminum cans are far and away the most sustainable beverage container by virtually every measure." #DeathToPlastic

Find the official Liquid Death website here.