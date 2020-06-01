LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT Featuring DREAM THEATER, KING CRIMSON Members Planning To Reunite - "It Looks Very Good"

Liquid Tension Experiment, the instrumental side-project featuring Dream Theater members John Petrucci (guitars), Mike Portnoy (drums), Jordan Rudess (keyboard), and King Crimson bassist Tony Levin, released two albums in the late '90s and later toured in support of the records. They have been inactive for years, but in a new Cameo clip (found below) Rudess reveals that LTE plans to reunite in the near future.

Rudess: "We are looking at our schedules, we are organizing a time. With the pandemic, it's been a little difficult to coordinate personal kind-of gatherings but, it looks very good, my friend."

Rudess recently posted a new solo performance video with the following message:

"This is a performance of the song 'Kindred Spirits' from Liquid Tension Experiment. I put together this piano arrangement for the Prog Report online concert."