Listen To GEORGE LYNCH, KEITH ST. JOHN, CHRISTOPHER AMOTT, GÖRAN EDMAN On Dutch Instrumentalist RON COOLEN's Rise Album

Dutch multi-instrumentalist, Ron Coolen, will release his debut album, Rise, through RC Music on March 1. The album features a great lineup of world class guest musicians: George Lynch, Keith St. John, Christopher Amott, Göran Edman, Stéphan Forté, Joey Concepcion, Thorsten Koehne, Chris Clancy, Johannes Persson, Daniël Verberk, Steve Lamb and Sam Walters.

Rise contains 12 tracks in the best style of classic hard rock and heavy metal, with some prog and thrash here and there. All music is written by Ron, and he played all rhythm guitars, drums, bass and keyboards.



For complete audio samples visit this location.

Rise will ONLY be available through roncoolen.rocks. The CD (including a beautiful 20-page booklet) can be pre-ordered from today onwards. In digital format the album will be available on March 1.

For every album sold, Ron will donate 1 USD to Jason Becker, who is suffering from ALS. Jason needs any financial support to pay for his medical bills. Jason has been a huge inspiration to Ron throughout his musical career, and Ron has done charity work for Jason before. Follow this link for more information on the charity for Jason.

Tracklisting:

"Big Devil Data"

"White Summer"

"Too Late To Surrender"

"Sin City"

"Gotta Shoot Your Devils Down"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"Paradise"

"Kill Kill Kill"

"Rise"

"Stories"

"From Your Mouth"

"Selfishness"

