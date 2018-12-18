LITA FORD Blames JOAN JETT For Ruining Chance Of THE RUNAWAYS Reunion, Says Former Bandmate "Is Very Much In Joan Jett Land"; Video

According to Daily Mail, Lita Ford says fans will not be seeing a long-awaited reunion of The Runaways for the band's 40th anniversary farewell next month, thanks to frontwoman Joan Jett.

Ford, 60, pulled no punches when speaking about her former bandmate at the Las Vegas F.A.M.E Awards last month, and blamed Jett for ruining any chance of the group getting back together.

Speaking to DailyMailTV from the red carpet, she said: "Joan Jett is very much in Joan Jett Land I guess you could say. Will she ever come out of Joan Jett Land? I don't think so. I think her manager controls that and it's really up to him and her."

Read more at Daily Mail, and watch the video below:

The annual Hall of Heavy Metal History's Metal Hall of Fame Gala will take place on Wednesday, January 23rd at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, California.

The event will be hosted by television, radio personality and heavy metal champion Eddie Trunk, and will feature appearances by heavy metal greats of today and years past. The Metal Hall of Fame Gala is quickly solidifying itself as the most important night in rock and metal.

Doors open at 6 PM, and a red carpet will take place from 6 -7 PM. The induction ceremony will begin at 8 PM with a performance by Los Angeles heavy rock / metal group Budderside.

Admission is open to the public - tickets are available for just $30 at this location.

2019 Hall of Heavy Metal History Inductees include:

- Jon and Marsha Zazula (Founders, Megaforce Records)

- Lita Ford (with 2018 inductee Doro Pesch presenting)

- Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs)

- David Ellefson (Megadeth)

- Special Blizzard of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne) band induction: Bob Daisley and Lee Kerslake (accepting via video, John Sykes accepting on their behalf in person)

- Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Sons Of Apollo)

- KLOS FM - 50th Anniversary

- Saxon (with Nigel Glockler accepting)

Hall of Heavy Metal History inductees Carmine Appice and Vinny Appice will also take part in a special live performance. More surprise guest appearances are scheduled to be announced.

Pat Gesualdo, Hall of Heavy Metal History Founder / CEO, says, "We are looking forward to another amazing year at the 2019 Metal Hall of Fame Gala, and following up on last summer's amazing live induction of Judas Priest and "The Metal Queen" Doro Pesch in conjunction with our festival partners Wacken Open Air.

As with last year, several iconic bands, industry executives and artists will be inducted in 2019. We are grateful for all the hard work they've done over the years to keep rock and metal relevant. I also want to take this opportunity to praise metal fans all over the world. They are an important part of the Hall of Heavy Metal History. With their support, they are helping us keep rock and metal alive for generations to come."

2019 inductee Bob Daisley adds, "I'm very pleased and feel honored to be inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History after all these years. I'm pleased for Lee Kerslake too. He's been a major player in the genre. Thank you to John Sykes for accepting our awards, I'm grateful and honored to have you do it."

Rob Halford of Judas Priest, who was inducted this past summer at the 2018 Wacken Open Air festival, says, "Judas Priest are thrilled and honored to accept induction into the Hall of Heavy Metal History and be amongst so many of our friends. This also sends a great message of inclusion for the metal community around the world, and keeps us defending the metal faith together."

Inductees awarded in previous years include Ronnie James Dio, Randy Rhoads, Lemmy Kilmister, Scorpions, Bill Ward, Billy Sheehan, Jordan Rudess, Nick Menza, Munsey Ricci, Exodus, and many more.

The Hall of Heavy Metal History is a non-profit organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Additionally, the Hall of Heavy Metal History is part of the D.A.D. Program to help children fight disabilities on a global basis, and is partnered with the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.