LITA FORD, BRUCE KULICK, RICHIE KOTZEN, CARMINE APPICE, FRANKIE BANALI And Others To Be Inducted Into RockGodz Hall Of Fame

The RockGodz Hall Of Fame Awards will take place on Thursday, October 26th at the world famous Hard Rock Café in Hollywood. CA. Rock and roll royalty will honour their own that night. This annual award show brings out rock’s biggest names to honour their peers.

Inductees this year, all to appear in person, include:

Lita Ford

Kenny Arononoff

Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol)

Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty, John Mellencamp)

Daniel Margasa

Frankie Banali (Quite Riot, Steppenwolf)

Carmine Appice (Rod Stewart, Blue Murder, Beck)

Dustin Brayley (Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad)

Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction, Slash)

Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth)

Rory Kaplan (Michael Jackson)

Gary Hoey (Gary Hoey, Ho Ho Hoey)

Robin Mcauley (Michael Schenker)

Lee Sklar (Phil Collins, Toto)

Richie Kotzen (Poison, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs)

Elliot Easton (The Cars, Credence Clearwater Revival Revisited)

Norman Harris (Norman’s Rare Guitars)

Phil Chen (Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck)

Stephen Perkins (Janes Addiction, Nine Inch Nails)

David Weiderman (Guitar Center)

Tommy Nast (Fathom Events, Album Network, Rock Band Ent.)

Producer and founder of the event Cindy Landeen says, “This event gets bigger each year and this year’s show will be the best yet.”

The Music Directors are Tony Franklin and Buster Akrey, and Sandy Rizzo is this year’s event manager and artist liaison. The School House Of Rock Band will be the house band for this prestigious event, there will be live performances from mostly all of the inductees.

Tickets and more information at www.rockgodzhalloffame.com.