LITA FORD Covers LED ZEPPELIN Classic “The Lemon Song” With LEZ ZEPPELIN; Audio

Favored Nations Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of the all-female compilation, She Rocks, Vol.1. This collection of kick-ass guitar goddesses is produced by author and former Guitar World editor, Brad Tolinski with iconic guitarist Steve Vai as executive producer, and showcases eleven female guitarists, each a virtuoso in her own right. From the legendary Lita Ford to Sarah Longfield’s jazzy riffin’, to Orianthi’s melodic stylings and the all-out shredding of Nita Strauss, these players each contribute their own voice to this carefully curated collection.

She Rocks, Vol.1 will be released on January 20th via Vai’s own Favored Nations Label, and in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network (theWiMN.com), hosts of the famed She Rocks Awards. The compilation will be celebrated at the 2017 She Rocks Awards, taking place that evening in Anaheim, CA during the annual NAMM Convention.

Check out Lita Ford's cover of “The Lemon Song” with Lez Zeppelin below:

The She Rocks, Vol.1 compilation showcases the amazing talents of Orianthi, Yasi Hofer, Kat Dyson, Sarah Longfield, Lita Ford, Jennifer Batten, Nita Strauss, Steph Paynes, Nili Brosh, Menn, and Yvette Young and will be released on January 20th.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

Orianthi - “Transmogrify”

Yasi Hofer - “Cosmic Stars”

Kat Dyson - “U Know What I Like”

Sarah Longfield - “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

Lita Ford with Lez Zeppelin - “The Lemon Song”

Jennifer Batten - “In the Aftermath”

Nita Strauss - “Pandemonium”

Steph Paynes - “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

Nili Brosh - “A Matter of Perception”

Gretchen Menn - “Scrap Metal”

Yvette Young - “Hydra”

