LITA FORD Learns Of OZZY OSBOURNE's Parkinson's Diagnosis - "When You're Snorting Ants And Stuff, It Might Leave You A Little Messed Up Later In Life" (Video)

In a recent interview with Linea Rock (watch video below), reporter Barbara Caserta surprised Lita Ford, letting her know how Ozzy Osbourne had opened up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Lita responded, stating, "I'm surprised he's made it this long, with nothing. He's had a good life. I don't know that his life is over right now, but Parkinson's is pretty hardcore, so... All the plastic surgery and all the drugs and the alcohol and all the shit that he's put in his body... you know, we all love Ozzy, and we don't wanna see him sick. But, for God's sakes, when you're snorting ants and stuff, I mean, it might leave you a little messed up later in life, I don't know. But I'm not surprised."