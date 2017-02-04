LITA FORD Looks Back On Time With OZZY OSBOURNE And HIs Wife/Manager SHARON - “She May Have Thought I Was One Of Those Girls He Was Having Sex With, And I Wasn’t”; Video

In an interview with Mike Preston of Psycho Babble TV, conducted on January 7th at the Rock N’ Revolt festival in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Lita Ford recalls the time she ran into Ozzy Osbourne after they had recorded the Top 10 single “Close My Eyes Forever”, and he couldn’t remember who she was.

"It was a really bad time in his life for drugs,” says Lita. “I mean, you know, we all know Ozzy's done drugs, right? But, this time in particular was one of the worst times of his life. He had choked and apparently, (Ozzy’s wife/manager) Sharon was dead, she was clinically dead her heart stopped. She pressed charges on him and they put him in jail, then he had to go to rehab… she's managing me at the same time, so obviously it will affect my career as well his career, and it did. But a lot of stuff came out during that time that I don't think she was aware of. Like, she may have thought I was one of those girls he was having sex with, and I wasn't. He was having his first Top 10 single with me.”

Watch the full interview below: