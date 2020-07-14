LITA FORD Makes Special Announcement To All 2020 VIP Experience Ticket Holders

Lita Ford has made a special announcement to all Lita Ford 2020 VIP Experience Ticket Holders.

Says Lita: "To all our 2020 VIP crew. Hoping every one of you are remaining safe and well in these continuing unprecedented times we are living in. As with all of us, 2020 has been a year that none of us could have ever foreseen or imagined.

"So many of you have reached out to tell us that you are holding on to your VIP’s and waiting on your date to be rescheduled. I cannot thank you enough for this and all the years of your support and loyalty. It means everything to me.

"It has been a difficult choice to make but due to the ever-changing day-by-day state and local restrictions that are being implemented we have made the decision to refund all 2020 Lita Ford VIP and Guitar Experiences. It is the only fair decision to make, to you, the fans.

"Where we are expecting the majority of our listed performances to happen in the upcoming months, we are still unable to guarantee that the changing town, county and state social distancing mandates and restrictions will allow us to hold these up close and personal VIP Experiences. We promise once regulations lift and we are able to hold our VIP Experience’s with no uncertainties they will be announced and made available again to all of you.

"Please visit litafordvip.com for information and instruction on obtaining your refund. See You All Real Soon!"

(Photo - James Garvin)