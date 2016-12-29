LITA FORD On Getting Motivation From EDDIE VAN HALEN - “I Was Starting To Get Frustrated And Was Going To Give Up… He Talked Me Out Of It”

December 29, 2016, 23 minutes ago

In a new interview with The Women's International Music Network, guitarist, activist and writer, Lita Ford, discusses a number of topics, including her memoir, Living Like A Runaway. An excerpt follows:

Q: In your book, Living Like A Runaway, you credit your friendship with Eddie Van Halen with motivating you to give your all as a guitarist and musician. This was in 1979, four years after The Runaways. Can you give us more detail?

A: “I was starting to get frustrated and was going to give up. He talked me out of it and said “f*ck them, Lita you can play guitar, go f*cking play guitar.” He was like my big bro. Coming from him, it gave me a lot of confidence to tell the world who didn’t believe in me to f*ck off. And I did.”

The Women's International Music Network will be presenting Lita Ford with a 2017 She Rocks Award at the upcoming NAMM Show in January. Read the full interview at this location.

 

 

