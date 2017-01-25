LITA FORD On Upcoming New Album - “I’m Gonna Really Let The Guitar Flow On This One”; Video

VintageRock.com's Junkman caught up with Lita Ford on the red carpet for the She Rock Awards during the 2017 NAMM Show on Friday, January 20th in Anaheim, CA.

During the interview, Lita reveals that she’s about to take a break from the road to finish work on her next album. Asked for details on the forthcoming release, she reveals, “It’s dark, it's riffy… lots of guitar, I’m gonna really let the guitar flow on this one, so that's exciting. It’s with (guitarist/producer) Gary Hoey, and when I’m finished here at NAMM, I go to his house and we start.”

Check out the video interview, captured and edited by Mike Thoman:

Lita Ford is featured on the all-female compilation, She Rocks, Vol.1 (out now via Favored Nations Entertainment). This collection of kick-ass guitar goddesses is produced by author and former Guitar World editor, Brad Tolinski with iconic guitarist Steve Vai as executive producer, and showcases eleven female guitarists, each a virtuoso in her own right. From Ford to Sarah Longfield’s jazzy riffin’, to Orianthi’s melodic stylings and the all-out shredding of Nita Strauss, these players each contribute their own voice to this carefully curated collection.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

Orianthi - “Transmogrify”

Yasi Hofer - “Cosmic Stars”

Kat Dyson - “U Know What I Like”

Sarah Longfield - “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

Lita Ford with Lez Zeppelin - “The Lemon Song”

Jennifer Batten - “In the Aftermath”

Nita Strauss - “Pandemonium”

Steph Paynes - “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

Nili Brosh - “A Matter of Perception”

Gretchen Menn - “Scrap Metal”

Yvette Young - “Hydra”

Check out Lita Ford's cover of “The Lemon Song” with Lez Zeppelin below:

Find out more at this location.