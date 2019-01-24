LITA FORD Says 2019 Release Will Be A Concept Album - "It's Dark And Riffy"; Video

Former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin spoke to Lita Ford for The Metal Voice at the 3rd annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History, on January 23rd. Lita spoke about her new music that will be a concept album, and one of the songs called "Monsters" and the idea behind it. Watch below

Says Lita: "I went to work with Gary Hoey in the studio and we recorded a couple of awesome songs for a 2019 release. It's good stuff, it's a concept album, and we have to keep the songs consistent, so they all work together."

Revealing more about the concept, Lita says, "It's dark and riffy. I'm just very excited about it. It's dark and riffy, and it's got a cool feel."