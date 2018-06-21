LITA FORD Says New Album Has "A Real Cocky Attitude" (Audio)

Rock icon Lita Ford recently spoke with KBACK Radio about her new album, the follow-up to Living Like A Runaway from 2012. She stated during the interview that "I think people are going to be happy with it. It's very riffy, very memorable choruses... stuff that sticks in your head with the riffs and the choruses, the melodies. A real cocky attitude. I love it. I'm very happy with it."

Ford recently spoke with Digital Journal about her new single, due for release on July 4th. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Ford: "We have a single that is a surprise for the fans, which is really cool. It will be out on 4th of July and it is bad to the bone, and I am really proud of it. It's a cover tune. It is going to hit home with a lot of people."

