LITA FORD Talks About Women In The Metal Scene - “The Audiences Always Accepted Me Even When Some Of The Guys Musicians Didn’t”

Currently on the road with Bret Michaels and Night Ranger, Lita Ford spoke Sioux City Journal about her storied career. Here are a few excerpts from the chat.

On her early days of wanting to be a musician: ”When I was growing up, I taught myself how to play lead guitar by listening to Jimi Hendrix and Ritchie Blackmore. My parents were completely supportive of me. Even during those nights when I'd call my dad, drunk out of my head, asking him to pick me up from God knows where, he'd do it, no questions asked."

Fitting into a male-dominated metal scene in the ‘80s: "Yeah, the audiences always accepted me even when some of the guys musicians didn’t. Once they heard me play, I was in. The '80s were a crazy time for me. Nikki was a blast to work with and, of course, Ozzy was a wild man back then."

On her hits resonating with Hollywood: "When I hear 'Cherry Bomb' in (the 2014 movie) Guardians of the Galaxy and 'Kiss Me Deadly' in (2019's) Captain Marvel, I say to myself, OK, that's pretty awesome!"

(Photo above by James Garvin)