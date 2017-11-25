LITA FORD Talks Working With Guitarist GARY HOEY On New Album - "We Do A Demo And It Sounds Like A Master"

Featured in a new interview with Noise Blitz, rock icon Lita Ford discusses songwriting and collaborating once again with guitarist / producer Gary Hoey for her next album, touring with Bon Jovi, the Dangerous Curves album, former manager Sharon Osbourne and much more.

Lita Ford recently unveiled her Kiss Me Deadly Apparel line of clothing. "I always get compliments on my clothes and accessories; 'Lita I wish we could wear that, or where did you buy that, I want one!'"

"Well, now's your chance to be the first to check out the Kiss Me Deadly Apparel clothing line. Doesn't matter how old you are or what you do for a living, there is something in this clothing line for everyone," says Lita. More items added soon.