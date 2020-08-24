LITA FORD Tells The Story Behind 80s Rocker "Kiss Me Deadly" - "We Raised The Key, Cranked Up The Energy, And There It Was"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Giving away the secrets behind the great rocker from 1988, 'Kiss Me Deadly' by the Goddess of Metal, Lita Ford. Hey Music Junkies, the Professor of Rock, always here to celebrate the greatest artists and songs of all time with our latest edition of Pop Fix.

"Lita of course started out as a member of the Runaways in the 70s and then went solo and stormed the charts in the latter part of the 80s with here platinum plus ironic album, Lita. Let’s be clear, the Lita album cover was to adolescent males in the 80s what that Farrah Fawcett poster was to adolescent males in the 70s. 'Kiss Me Deadly' was a genre bender that spoke to a range of music listeners, hitting #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and along with her awesome duet with Ozzy, 'Close My Eyes Forever', gave Lita a ferocious one-two punch in the last two years of the 80s."