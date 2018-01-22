LITTLE CAESAR Signs To Golden Robot Records, New Album In March

US rock 'n roll survivors, Little Caesar have signed a global deal with Golden Robot Records for the release of their new album Eight in March.

Little Caesar fuse no-nonsense hard rock that harks back to '70s giants such as Bad Company and Humble Pie with an aching ZZ Top groove and overlay it with classic R&B melodies to produce some mighty fine straight up good time rock and roll.

Eight is the band’s first studio album in six years and lead single "Time Enough For That" is a reflective, semi power ballad that is a total lighters (or phones) in the air AOR smash. With his raspy, soulful vocals, mainman Ron Young leaves his heart on his heavily tattooed sleeve while the emotive, crying guitar solos build the song into an instantly familiar yet classic track. FM radio slickness with bar band grit, Little Caesar in 2018 is exactly what’s missing in contemporary rock music.

“Little Caesar is excited about joining the ever-growing Golden Robot Records family. We are in great company with a great company. Being based in Australia, which has given birth to some of the greatest rock 'n roll bands, makes us excited to be part of their worldwide expansion. We see great things in 2018 for us and everyone that we share our music with at our new home.” - Ron Young, Little Caesar

“With Golden Robot Records currently expanding its artist roster to include bands based in the USA, Canada and Europe, when I met Ron Young in LA last year, and having been a fan of Little Caesar for many years, I knew that they would fit perfectly into the growing GRR family. Little Caesar being one of our first global international signings is exciting for myself and the label.” - Mark Alexander-Erber, President & Founder, Golden Robot Global Entertainment

Pre-orders for Eight commence February 5th, release date is March 16th. The first single "Time Enough For That" drops February 5th.

Catch Little Caesar live in concert:

February

21 - The Underworld Camden - London, United Kingdom

22 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

24 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom

25 - The Cluny - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

March

3 - Yardbirds Club - Grimsby, United Kingdom

8 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom

9 - The Live Rooms - Chester, United Kingdom

May

24 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

25 - Spirit Of 66 - Verviers, Belgium

June

1 - Hard Rock Cafe - Oslo, Norway

