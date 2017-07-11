Little Punk People’s ELLIOTT FULLAM Checks Out METAL GABE’s Metal Collection; Video Includes Guitar Jam

In the video below, Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People checks out 14-year old Metal Gabe's CD and vinyl collection, along with some of his signed posters. Gabe has played onstage alongside comedian Jim Brewer at the Rock Allegiance Tour and attends many metal shows. His father is also friends with the Old Bridge Militia organization that has a lot of history with Metallica in their early days.

At the end of this interview, Elliott and Gabe jam for a bit together on guitar. These kids and many more out there are the future of metal.