Little Punk People’s ELLIOTT FULLAM Talks To Members Of DYING FETUS And THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER About Murder On Tour, The Devil, And More; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People spoke with members of The Black Dahlia Murder and Dying Fetus outside the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey, which was their second stop on the Summer Slaughter Tour, and asked in each interview what they would do if they witnessed a murder on this tour and the killer was one of their friends.

While talking with Sean and Trey of Dying Fetus, they also discussed the graphically disturbing, animated music video for the song “Panic Amongst The Herd” off their latest album Wrong One to Fuck With. And they revealed their favourite food to eat on tour, their preferred method of killing someone (if they had to kill someone), what they think the devil would look like in physical form and much more in this laid-back interview.

And while speaking with Brian Eschbach of The Black Dahlia Murder, they discussed the fan reaction to their new song “Warbringers” from their upcoming album of the same name, his favorite food to have on tour, clowns, kittens, farting, and much more.