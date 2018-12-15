LITTLE VILLAINS To Release New Album Recorded In 2007 Featuring MOTÖRHEAD Drummer PHIL “PHILTHY ANIMAL” TAYLOR; "What On Earth" Single Streaming

As if sent by Rock 'n Roll Heaven, fans all over the globe will be able to experience the distinctive and ferocious talent of late Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor one more time! Yes, the very same Philthy Animal Taylor that provided the pioneering backbeats to all records as a member of the classic lineup in iconic rock group Motörhead.

Little Villains, who were formed in 2006 by Motörhead's legendary drummer as well as Mr. James Childs (Avon, Airbus) and Owen Street of desert rockers Waxy and sludge unit Vails, have revealed the first and hotly anticipated details about their upcoming album, Philthy Lies, with Heavy Psych Sounds Records.

Set for a release on March 29th, Taylor's music will shine on in true Motörspirit with his exceptional performance on the Philthy Lies album, proving his explosive drum techniques were more than intact many years after his departure from Motörhead. Despite personal circumstances preventing the band from ever breaking out, the group decided that the music deserves to be heard as a testament to the late founding member, when Little Villains signed to Heavy Psych Sounds and will be represented by James, Owen and the very capable Airbus drummer Chris Fielden to continue the group's legacy and grow.

Philthy Lies is a half hour slice of a rock n roll dream cake, and a true gem for any Motörhead and heavy rock genre collection. To give a first appetizer, Little Villains have shared the stunning track 'What On Earth'. Check it out below.

The Philthy Lies tracklist is as follows:

"What On Earth"

"Attack"

"Traitor"

"Running Around"

"Water Under The Bridge"

"In The Head"

"Enemy"

"Got To Grips"

"I Am Dying"

"Get Out"

All album tracks were recorded at Unit A Studios in Palm Springs, California in February 2007. Philthy Lies was produced and engineered on 2 inch tape by James A Childs with Unit A's owner Robbie Waldman assisting the session. Recently, James has carefully carved the record's sound to maximum justice from the original tapes from mix to master, and it is some of his best work to date.



Philthy Lies is a testament to Philthy Animal Taylor’s professionalism and prooves that he was still every bit the rock and roll giant, even 15 years after his departure from Motörhead. Is is available for pre-order

Little Villains is:

James Alexander Childs - vocals, guitar

Owen Street - bass

Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor - drums ( R.I.P)

Chris Fielden - drums (present)