LIV SIN Begin Recording Second Album; DEATHSTARS Guitarist EMIL NÖDTVEIDT On Board As Producer

Swedish heavy metal band Liv Sin, featuring former Sister Sin vocalist Liv Jagrell, has entered the studio to record the follow up to their 2017 debut album, Follow Me. For the upcoming second album the Swedish quintet has chosen to record with producer Emil Nödtveidt (Deathstars) in Black Syndicate studio.



When asked why the band came to choose Emil Nödtveidt as producer, singer Liv Jagrell states: "We wanted to explore a more modern sound with some synthesizers on this album. I think that this album might surprise a lot of our fans. I have known Emil for many years, so it was really fun to reconnect. The first moment he sent us his ideas of our demos I was delirious!"



The band recorded their debut Follow Me with Stefan Kaufmann (Accept, U.D.O.) and had guests including Jyrki 69 (The 69 Eyes) and Schmier (Destruction). The sound had a classic metal vibe with Liv’s aggressively piercing yet melodic signature vocals.



Guitarist Chris Bertzell explains how the song writing process differed from their debut: "For the first album Liv Sin was only Patrick, Liv and Per. Now we have spent two years together as a complete band of five on the road and in the studio. Along with more songwriters the band has evolved into having a lot more attitude and catchy melodies."



Earlier this year, Liv Sin released a music video for their cover of Danzig's "Devil's Plaything", from their Inverted EP. The band commented:

"Sinners! We are incredibly proud to announce the official release of our new single "Devil's Plaything", a cover of Danzig taken from our upcoming Inverted EP, produced by Martin Sandvik of Hardcore Superstar at Studio Österlyckan! Stream it, buy it and request it at your local radio station! We will also release this in a very exclusive vinyl edition which will feature a previously unreleased bonus track!"

Inverted EP tracklisting:

"Devil's Plaything"

"Black Souls"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Murphy's Law"

"Devil's Plaything" video: