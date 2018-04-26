LIV SIN Debuts Music Video For Cover Of DANZIG's "Devil's Plaything"

Liv Sin, featuring former Sister Sin singer Liv "Sin" Jagrell, have released a music video for their cover of Danzig's "Devil's Plaything", from their upcoming Inverted EP, due for release on May 25th via Despotz Records. Pre-order the Inverted EP here, and watch the video below.

Says the band: "Sinners! We are incredibly proud to announce the official release of our new single "Devil's Plaything", a cover of Danzig taken from our upcoming Inverted EP, produced by Martin Sandvik of Hardcore Superstar at Studio Österlyckan! Stream it, buy it and request it at your local radio station! We will also release this in a very exclusive vinyl edition which will feature a previously unreleased bonus track!"

Inverted EP tracklisting:

"Devil's Plaything"

"Black Souls"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Murphy's Law"

"Devil's Plaything" video:

(Photo - Bullsize)