LIV SIN Debuts Official Music Video For "The Fall"

"For this video of the song 'The Fall' we wanted to capture the energy of our live shows," says Liv Sin, featuring former Sister Sin singer Liv "Sin" Jagrell. "It is one of our more faster and aggressive songs so it made sense in that purpose to represent our concerts.”

The video was recorded in Stockholm and at the festival Skogsröjet in Rejmyre, Sweden, during the summer of 2017 when the band livestreamed the whole show on Facebook.

The band continues: ”Liv Sin is a heavy metal band and we want our shows to reflect that just as much as our music does. It should be an intense experience full of headbanging, pumping fists in the sky and screaming along in the lyrics. We hope that this video of the 'The Fall' will give you a taste of what that is like at a Liv Sin concert.”