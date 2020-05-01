LIV SIN Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID - "Hope Begins To Fade" Zardonic Remix Available

The Liv Sin track "Hope Begins To Fade" - featuring Björn "Speed" Strid from Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra - has been remixed by Venezuela's Zardonic with Liv Sin's blessing. It is available for streaming below along with the original version. "Hope Begins To Fade" is taken from the band's 2019 album, Burning Sermons, released through Despotz Records.

With his remix of "Hope Begins To Fade", Zardonic expertly utilizes elements from the original song to create an unapologetic piece of music. That is as heavy as it is bombastically anthemic! Just like in the original track, you can hear the majestic voice of the guest singer Björn "Speed" Strid in an ultimate combination with the singer Liv, that gives the song that extra punch.

Zardonic: "This song not only spoke to me. It was like somebody else was screaming out loud the words that I didn't know were in my head. We are the architects of our own mental prison, and it is only at those moments, when all hope is lost, that we have no other choice but to stand up, fight the demons and remember that we always, always have a choice."

Liv Sin: "It's definitely pretty cool to get someone like Zardonic to remix, his version of our song 'Hope Begins To Fade' gives a different feeling and will be perfect to accompany a long morning run."

Following on from the Follow Me album, Liv Sin return with the powerful and hard-hitting album, Burning Sermons. Channelling their love of classic heavy metal with a bruising modern edge, Burning Sermons is a riff-heavy collection; showcasing the band’s innate ability to match melody with aggressive metal with ease. Jagrell is in particularly fine form throughout, with a voice equally capable of capturing your heart as it is knocking buildings to the ground.

Produced by Emil Nödtveidt (Deathstars) in Black Syndicate studio, Liv comments on their decision to work with Emil; "We wanted to explore a more modern sound with some synthesizers on this album. I think that this album might surprise a lot of our fans. I have known Emil for many years, so it was really fun to reconnect. The first moment he sent us his ideas of our demos I was delirious!"

Tracklisting:

"Blood Moon Fever"

"Chapter Of The The Witch"

"Hope Begins To Fade"

"War Antidote"

"At The Gates Of The Abyss"

"Slave To The Machine"

"The Sinner"

"Death Gives Life Meaning"

"Ghost In The Dark"

"Dead Wind Intermezzo"

"Freddy" (Bonus Track)

"Chapter Of The The Witch" lyric video:

"Blood Moon Fever" video: